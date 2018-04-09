centre-demands-all-states-to-take-necessary-precautions-to-deal-with-bharat-bandh-on-tuesday

With some groups calling for another Bharat Bandh on Tuesday, the Centre has reportedly asked every state to increase security so as to prevent any sort of violence from taking place. The Bandh has been called by some groups who are protesting against caste-based reservations in jobs and education.

According to reports, Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) has issued an advisory asking all states to take necessary arrangements and precautions ahead of the reported strike tomorrow. Apparently, the group had made calls for the protest on social media and hence government wants all measures to keep things peaceful. The MHA also made it clear that in case of any violence, the district magistrates and superintendents of police will be held responsible. “The advisory stressed that district magistrates and superintendents of police be made personally responsible for ensuring that law and order situation remains firmly under control in the areas of their jurisdiction,” an MHA official said.

The Bharat Bandh, called by Dalits group on April 2 against the dilution of SCs/STs (Prevention of Atrocities) Act by a Supreme Court order, had turned violent in many parts of the country and led to the death of around a dozen people. This has indeed forced the Centre to urge the states to make sure that no violence gets erupted in any part of the country.