Chemical missile attack in Syria kills many; who is responsible?

Syria once again loses many of her children to the enemy’s attacks. But who is responsible for this one?

A missile attack on a Syrian military airport left several dead and wounded, state media said on Monday after the US warned Damascus and its allies over an earlier suspected chemical attack on a rebel-held town.

Pentagon has however denied conducting air strikes on the Tayfur air base in the central province of Homs.

“Several missiles hit the Tayfur airport. Our air defense systems are blocking the missile attack,” state news agency said early on Monday.

It later added that there were “dead and wounded” in the strike, without giving exact casualty numbers.

READ ALSO: Donald Trump would like to bring back the troop form Syria

The missile attack came shortly after US President Donald Trump issued a stark warning over an apparent “chemical” attack in Douma, the last rebel-controlled town in an eastern suburb of Damascus.

“Many dead, including women and children, in a mindless chemical attack in Syria”, Trump wrote on Twitter, lashing out at Syrian President Bashar al-Assad and Russia’s Vladimir Putin, a key ally of the regime.

“President Putin, Russia, and Iran are responsible for backing Animal Assad. Big price to pay,” he said.

His comments came exactly a year and a day after the US fired cruise missiles at a Syrian airbase in retaliation for a deadly sarin gas attack in 2017.

The news agency first said the missile strike on the Tayfur base was a “suspected US attack,” but later withdrew all reference to America.