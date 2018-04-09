Chief Minister Mehbooba Mufti met Prime Minister to convince the situation of Chaos and alienation in J&K

Jammu & Kashmir Chief Minister Mehbooba Mufti on Monday met Prime Minister Narendra Modi in New Delhi and explained him of the overall situation in her state, emphasizing on the need to cease the cycle of violence and chaos by addressing alienation among the youth and stressed on “finding ways and means to end the cycle of violence in the state by addressing the element of alienation among the youth”. “Chief Minister Mehbooba Mufti called on Prime Minister Narendra Modi today and convinced him about the whole situation in Jammu and Kashmir,” an official spokesman said.

The chief minister stressed on “finding ways and means to end the cycle of violence in the state by addressing the element of alienation among the youth”, the spokesperson added.

Mehbooba’s meeting with Narendra Modi took place three days after she appealed to the country’s leadership to listen to the voices of pain from Kashmir. She said the people of the state, having suffered deeply during the turmoil of the past three decades, were focussing up to the country’s political leadership to sustain them in pulling out of the cycle of uncertainty and deaths.

Mehbooba sought more frequent meetings at the highest levels between India and Pakistan. “She also favoured the idea that the two Army commands be in touch to minimise tensions across the borders in the state which has affected people living in these areas,” the spokesman said.

Mehbooba also pleaded for taking the cross-Line of Control movement to the next level by working on opening more historic routes across the LoC and movement of more people to build public confidence in peaceful engagements.

Read More:http://www.eastcoastdaily.in/2018/04/09/ferrari-fined-50000-euros-one-of-their-formula-one-mechanics.html

She also pleaded to the prime minister for working to reopen Sharda Peeth, an ancient seat of learning across the LoC, like Nalanda and Takshila. “Implementation of the Agenda of Alliance (between the PDP and the BJP), execution of the Prime Minister’s Development Plan (PMDP) and other mega developmental projects in the state came up for discussion during the meeting,” he added.

Mufti had yesterday assured a delegation of the APMCC, the organisation representing Kashmirs Pandits, that she would put in place before the prime minister their demand. “We welcome Chief Minister Mufti for taking up the demand for reopening of Sharda Peeth, ancient place of learning in the name of Goddess Shard Devi in PoK with PM”, APMCC chairman Vinod Pandit said.