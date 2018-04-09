Deepika-Ranveer marriage: here the actor reveals what stopping him from not doing it

Ranveer Singh’s love affair with Bollywood actress Deepika Padukone, speaks about them a lot in longway. The couples don’t even expose in public about their relationship, their quotes on different occasions are satisfied to clear all the air. While what many believe is the couple will soon the tie after Anushka Sharma and Virat Kohli.

Bollywood Life had earlier exclusively revealed that there are no wedding moments for Ranbir-Deepika at least this year and guess we were right all this time. The Padmaavat’s actor’s recent confession about the real truth behind his marriage rumours and why they can’t get married this year.

Ranveer Singh revealed that he is not getting married to Deepika Padukone this year and the reason for enough for the delay in tie of them. He said, “It is the function of speculation to exist. Nothing is official till it is made official and I am not a seer. I cannot say this will happen on this date in the future. Right now we are both extremely busy working. Besides, she is also recuperating from back problems. So we are quite occupied and distracted”.

The Gully Boy actor unknowingly revealed that they are indeed a couple and marriage is definitely on their minds but not now, soon enough. Before Ranveer Singh, it was Deepika Padukone who too has cleared all the air surrounding her wedding rumours with the actor.

Rajeev Masand, she had said, “When it is time, I think I will know it. But as an institution, I think it is extremely important because that s the way I have been raised. It is extremely important for me to see myself like that. It is every girl s dream. I have always followed my instincts and I think I will feel it when I am ready or when it has to happen.