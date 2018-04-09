Delhi Court discharged AAP MLA Naresh Balyan from all charges

Aam Aadmi Party, MLA Naresh Balyan discharged from all charges, a Delhi court on Monday announced. Naresh Balyan case related to the alleged seizure of about 6,000 liquor bottles illegally from a warehouse near his home in January 2015 during the assembly election campaign, according to the reports. Balyan discharged from all the cases because there was no enough evidence to put him on trial, Additional Chief Metropolitan Magistrate Samar Vishal said.

According to the prosecution, the Election Commission (EC) and the Delhi Police officials had seized 5,964 bottles (4,473 litres) of illicit liquor from a godown owned by Naresh Balyan by the joint operation, in Uttam Nagar’s Om Vihar area on January 31, when model code of conduct was enforced for the Delhi assembly elections.

Read More: http://www.eastcoastdaily.in/2018/04/09/chief-minister-mehbooba-mufti-met-prime-minister-to-convince-the-situation-of-chaos-and-alienation-in-jk.html

The labels of bottles “for sale in Haryana” and the police had initially registered a case against unidentified people and started a probe, it said. The prosecution said that the liquor was brought to Delhi from Haryana’s Bahadurgarh.