Ferrari fined 50,000 euros one of their Formula One mechanics

On Sunday, Ferrari were fined with 50,000 euros ($61,385) after one of their Formula One mechanics was injured by Kimi Raikkonen’s car hit and suffered a broken leg during a Bahrain Grand Prix pitstop. Raikkonen, who had been in third place, was told to stop immediately and retired in the pitlane while team mate Sebastian Vettel went on to win.

Ferrari said the mechanic on the left rear wheel, named only as Francesco taken to hospital with a suspected shin bone and fibula fracture which what the hit’s aftermath.

Finn was knocked over when given the signal in wrong to leave with only three tyres replaced and the other still to be removed.

“I go when the light is green. I don’t see what happens behind and unfortunately he got hurt,” said Raikkonen, the 2007 world champion. “My job is to go when the light says so. Hopefully, he’s OK.”

The Finn was left sitting in his car for a while before stepping out while the mechanics focused on their stricken team mate on the floor. Ferrari had been penalized for an unsafe release over the Bahrain Grand Prix weekend which was the second time.

They were fined 5,000 euros after Raikkonen was sent out of the pits with a loose wheel in Friday practice. Race stewards said that in Sunday’s incident the car was released “in a manner endangering team personnel and causing injury.”