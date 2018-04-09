flight-operations-affected-as-mumbai-airport-runway-gets-closed-for-2-days

Mumbai airport authorities have closed the main runway for two days for six hours so as to complete the pre-monsoon maintenance work on the runway. The authorities have informed that flights have been rescheduled to other time slots as they runway will remain closed between 11 AM to 5 PM.

Mumbai International Airport Limited (MIAL) has released a statement saying, “The main runway of the Chhatrapati Shivaji International Airport (CSIA) handled by GVK MIAL, will be non-operational on April 9 and 10, between 1100 hrs and 1700 hrs on account of pre-monsoon maintenance activities.” It must be noted that the Mumbai airport is the primary base of Jet Airways and a bulk of its operations, both domestic and international, are carried out from here.

According to sources, the closure of the main runway, 09/27, is expected to put passengers at inconvenience in view of the suspension of a good number of services by various airlines during the period, sources said. The Mumbai airport, which is the second busiest airport in the country, has two crossing runways- a primary that handles up to 48 arrivals and departures per hour and a secondary that handles around 35 arrivals and departures per hour.