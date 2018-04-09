Girl accused Indian Minister for gang rape

A girl attempted to die by lighting fire herself outside the Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister’s residence, alleging police inaction in her gang rape by a BJP MLA, her father died in police custody on Monday.

By the immediate effect, Uttar Pradesh government suspended four police officers, including the Station House Officer of Makhi, Ashok Shukla, and three constables, and arrested four persons who were connected to the MLA of the case.

Surendra Singh, whose daughter accused BJP legislator from Unnao Kuldeep Singh Sengar of raping her, was picked up by the police late on Sunday and was apparently beaten mercilessly by four aides of the legislator and the police. The man had serious injuries and serious wounds and was not taken to a hospital till late in the night.

Read More: http://www.eastcoastdaily.in/2018/04/09/school-bus-falls-into-gorge-20-dead.html

A doctor at the district hospital, where he was eventually taken, told that he was brought with serious abdominal pain and vomiting. Inspector General of Police Praveen Kumar said a magisterial probe had been ordered.

An informed source said that District Magistrate Ravi Kumar N.G., after being ticked off by Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, went to the post-mortem centre to seek first hand information. Sub-Divisional Magistrate Manish Bansal has been asked to submit a report to the government at the earliest.