How to make perfect lays chips at home

Ingredients

3 medium red potatoes, peeled

salt and freshly ground black pepper

garlic, herbs, optional

1 or 2 tbsp oil

Method:

Preheat oven to 230 C (450 F). Line baking sheet with parchment paper. Cut the potatoes in 1/8-inch thick round slices. In a pot of boiling water cook the potato slices for 3-5 minute. Drain well and combine with oil, salt, pepper and spices (garlic, oregano, basil, etc) in a large bowl. Place potato slices on prepared baking sheet in one layer. Bake for about 15 minutes until crisp and golden brown. Gently remove the chips and place on a cooling rack or parchment paper; let them cool for few minutes and they are ready to serve.

