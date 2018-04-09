Humanity’s first mission to the Sun in July: NASA

‘Parker Solar Probe’ (NASA) is humanity’s first mission to the is preparing for the final steps for its launch scheduled for July 31.

US Air Force to Florida was flown The spacecraft, where it will continue testing and other examinations, and eventually dispatch for the final assembly and mating to the third stage of the Delta IV Heavy launch vehicle.

After launch, it will orbit directly through the solar atmosphere – the corona – closer to the surface than any human-made object has ever gone far.

While facing extreme heat and radiation, the mission will reveal fundamental science behind what drives the solar wind, the constant outputting of material from the Sun that structures planetary atmospheres and influences space weather near Earth.

For the next several months, Just prior to being fueled, the spacecraft will undergo comprehensive examining. To install the one of the most critical elements of the spacecraft, the thermal protection system (TPS), or heat shield.

“There are many milestones to come for Parker Solar Probe and the amazing team of men and women who have worked so diligently to make this mission a reality,” said Andy Driesman, Parker Solar Probe project manager from the Johns Hopkins Applied Physics Laboratory in the US.

“The installation of the TPS will be our final major step before encapsulation and integration onto the launch vehicle,” said Driesman.

Throughout its seven-year mission, Parker Solar Probe will discover the Sun’s outer atmosphere and make critical analysis to to fill the answers of decades-old questions about the physics of stars.