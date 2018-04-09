India-China boundary issue have to be get compromised

The India-China boundary issue has to be gets compromised immediately and the two sides must abide by the pacts to maintain the peace and tranquility along the border areas and also in the countries too, the Chinese Foreign Ministry said on Monday. The ministry put a direct response to a report that China has lodged a strong protest with New Delhi, alleging an offence by the Indian troops in the strategically sensitive Asaphila area along Arunachal Pradesh. The Indian side has removed Beijing’s complaint.

“As for the situation on the India-China border, I am not aware of the detailed information,” Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesman Geng Shuang told a media briefing when asked about the report. “Pending the resolution of the issue, we hope the two sides can abide by the agreements and instead of hyping up relevant issue”, Geng said, adding that peace and tranquility should be upheld in the border areas

“China’s position on the India-China border is consistent and clear cut. The Chinese government never recognized the so-called Arunachal Pradesh,” Geng said. “China and India are engaged in consultation and negotiation to resolve border issues and pursue a fair and just solution that can be accepted by the both sides,” he said. Both the countries have Special Representative Talk’s mechanism to resolve the boundary issue.

The two countries so far have done 20 rounds of talks to solve the boundary dispute and worked out different mechanisms to sustain the status of peace along the 3,488 km long Line of Actual Control (LAC). Asked about the recent visit of Chinese vice Foreign Minister Kong Xuanyou to New Delhi on April 6 and reports of several Indian top ministers visiting China this month, Geng said, “China and India have sound momentum of exchanges and close cooperation. It is not strange to have such kind of cooperation.”