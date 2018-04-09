India gets 2 more medals to the 13; a gold and bronze

And yet again India wins at the CWG 2018, adding 2 more medals tallying it to 15. Who won them?

Indian shooters continued to bring glory to the country as Jitu Rai and Om Prakash Mitharwal won gold and bronze medals respectively here on Monday.

In the men’s 10m air pistol event at the Gold Coast Commonwealth Games 2018, Rai shot a total of 235.1 points, thus, registering a new Games record.

Meanwhile, Mitharwal, in his debut at the event, bagged the third spot after shooting a total of 214.3 points, thus, taking India’s medal count to 15 in the 21st edition of the Games.

Earlier on Sunday, 16-year-old Manu Bhaker and seasoned campaigner Heena Sidhu clinched gold and silver in the women’s 10m Air Pistol final, while Ravi Kumar bagged a bronze medal in the Men’s 10m Air Rifle final on Day four of the quadrennial event.

On a related note, India has won five medals so far in shooting alone.