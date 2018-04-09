These top Indian celebrities who don’t know to speak English

India is a land of diverse languages and religions. While most of the Indians can speak Hindi, some others struggle to communicate in our national language.

It’s obvious that English will be a curse for people who are having difficulty for talking in Hindi. There are some popular Indian celebrities who admitted that they cannot speak English fluently.

Akshay Kumar

Khiladi of Bollywood, who is a martial arts expert and a fine actor, has accepted that he is not comfortable speaking English.

Govinda

Govinda is another of those people who prefer sticking to their mother tongue or Hindi for communicating freely.

Kangana Ranaut

Kangana Ranaut has proved often that she is not an English-speaking person. When her dialogues required her to speak a little bit of English, she struggled to get that scene right.

Rakhi Sawant

Rakhi is a Maharashtrian and fluent in Marathi, her mother tongue. Besides Marathi, every other language, including Hindi sounds funny when it is being used by her.

Rajinikanth

Rajinikanth is a very popular figure in India. He is known for his humble personality and unique acting. The actor turned politician too has some problems speaking English.

Karisma Kapoor

Actress Karishma Kapoor is also one among the list of Indian stars who cannot speak English fluently. The actress did not complete her school and it is said that her English speaking skills are ridiculous.