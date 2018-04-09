Megastar’s better half Jaya Bachchan celebrated quiet birthday

jaya bachchan turns 70
Actor and politician Jaya Bachchan turned 70 on Monday. She rang in her birthday with her family members. Her husband and megastar Amitabh Bachchan wrote a post about the midnight celebrations on his blog. He also shared a photograph of Jaya seated in the midst of their son Abhishek and daughter Shweta.

“At the stroke of the midnight hour, the greetings and wishes and calls and the feeding of sweetmeats; the gifting of love and togetherness and the welcoming of the lady on her 70th! She be wife and mother… and she be with her ‘progress report’. “

“Feelings and love delivered… writings of occasion hand-written on card… the gratitude of the special day and spending the time with all about, reminiscing… Quiet… still and intimate… The best way to bring in a remembrance and the passage of time over the year gone by,” Big B wrote.

On the political front, she is a candidate of the Samajwadi Party.

