Navjot Singh Sidhu’s daughter is the new sensation on the internet

Popular as Laughing Buddha of India, Navjot Singh Sidhu is one the famous celebrity known by all. His wife Navjot Kaur is a doctor and MLA. But only a few people know that he has a daughter also whose name is Rabia Sidhu.

Rabia is highly active on the social media and posts her photos as often. She is hot and her photos are now creating the buzz on the internet.

His daughter’s photos are getting viral because of hotness. According to sources, Rabia wants to make her career in the world of fashion, modeling and acting.

Rabia has studied at many places including Delhi, Patiala, Singapore and London. Rabia has undergone many photoshoots, whose beautiful photos can be seen on the internet.

