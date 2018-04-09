This bold actress will replace Mouni Roy in ‘Naagin 3’ : See her pics

Producer Ekta Kapoor on Monday revealed she has roped in actress Karishma Tanna to play a ‘Naagin’ in her new show “Naagin 3”.

“We want Mouni Roy in Naagin 3, please,” read a comment on Ekta Kapoor’s post, after she introduced actress Karishma Tanna as the ‘first Naagin’ of the show.

“Here comes the first Naagin. Karishma Tanna, welcome to Naagin 3,” is how Ekta introduced the actress.

The first look at the character essayed by Karishma, who sports an all-black ensemble, bold silver jewelry and a face done heavily with make-up. The poster’s backdrop has a gothic feel to it.

The Internet is definitely not happy with Mouni not being a part of the show. The previous two seasons of Naagin, headlined by Mouni Roy, were hugely successful.

Here’s Karishma Tanna’s pics.