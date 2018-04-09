Oman like to have 13,000 doctors more in Health care system by 2040

About 13,000 doctors required Oman to join the healthcare system by 2040, National Centre for Statistics and Information (NCSI) announced about the need of doctors in oman. Besides this, the Sultanate will in most needed of over 2,000 additional pharmacists to patch the shortage of healthcare professionals as part of Oman’s Vision 2040, NCSI stated on its official Twitter handle.

NCSI tweeted on World Health Day: “13,000 is the number of additional doctors needed to solve the needs of the health staff in the Sultanate by 2040, and also about 2,146 additional pharmacists is required to meet the needs of the health staff in the Sultanate by 2040.”

Suggesting both expatriates and Omanis to participate in the medical workforce, Dr Bashir A P, head of internal medicine at Badr Al Sama Hospital was quoted as saying, “I think a mix of both expats and Omani medical professionals will help meet the target of 13,000. There’s no reason why Omanis can’t do the job. The medical graduates just need proper training. We need to develop the work culture, and Oman will do just fine.”

Considering that new Omani medical professionals will have the mind to train themselves into specialists, Dr Bashir said, “By 2040, they will be in a better position to take on greater responsibility in the medical profession. With more and more medical professionals graduating, an attempt is being made in that direction.”

Not only this, Dr Bashir said Oman also needs to accelarte the number of the hospitals.

“There is a shortage in the number of doctors. Moreover, there needs to be a better distribution of hospitals. We need more medical facilities in the interior of Oman.”