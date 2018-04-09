Only Mad People can do like this: Gayathri Arun

Gayathri Arun, who has been essaying the role in Parasparam, is adored by one and all. The actress recently came live on social media to tell her followers a very important thing, and to also give them a message.

She said that after the news about the same started making rounds, many of her friends and family have been really worried, and have even called her up to enquire about her well being.

Gayathri said that such a tendency is very dangerous, and the fact that someone can stoop to such level to imagine a person’s death and fictionalise it is very frightening indeed, and it highlights their mental instability. What could be done is that before spreading these messages on social media, netizens must verify and cross-check the information they have received.

Gayathri ended the video with a request not to circulate obscure forwards.

