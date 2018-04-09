Owner asked Sri Reddy to vacate house after her ‘topless’ protest

Sri Reddy reached the Telugu Film Chambers of Commerce wearing a salwar kameez and later went topless to protest against casting couch.

Sri Reddy‘s topless protest against casting couch in Tollywood is making a few things difficult for the Telugu actress. She has already been denied membership at the Movie Artistes Association and now the actress has posted, she has been asked by her owner to vacate the premises and it’s because of her protest.

Writing about it on her Facebook wall, the actress said, “My owner called me and told to vacate my house, what a great people..he is working as an ias ..such a narrow-minded people..U dnt even imagine how rude talking..Big people game started..”

