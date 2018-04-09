See rumored love affairs of Bollywood stars when spotted

While Ranveer Singh and Deepika Padukone have never openly admitted to their alleged relationship, they have expressed their mutual admiration for each other on several occasions.

Many other Bollywood stars are there who never admits their relationship status publicly and having secret affair each other.

Shruti Haasan and rumored beau Michael Corsale

Sushmita Sen with her alleged beau Ritik Bhasin

Alleged lovebirds Sidharth Malhotra and Alia Bhatt

Karisma Kapoor spotted with alleged beau Sandeep Toshniwal

Kriti Sanon’s alleged boyfriend Sushant Singh Rajput

Also Read: SRK and lovely Suhana Khan steal the show at Eden Gardens: See Pics

Tiger Shroff and alleged girlfriend Disha Patani

Salman Khan and Iulia Vantur

Varun Dhawan and Natasha Dalal

Source: TOI