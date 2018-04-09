See rumored love affairs of Bollywood stars when spotted

While Ranveer Singh and Deepika Padukone have never openly admitted to their alleged relationship, they have expressed their mutual admiration for each other on several occasions.
Many other Bollywood stars are there who never admits their relationship status publicly and having secret affair each other.
Shruti Haasan and rumored beau Michael Corsale
Sushmita Sen with her alleged beau Ritik Bhasin
Alleged lovebirds Sidharth Malhotra and Alia Bhatt
Karisma Kapoor spotted with alleged beau Sandeep Toshniwal
Kriti Sanon’s alleged boyfriend Sushant Singh Rajput
Tiger Shroff and alleged girlfriend Disha Patani
Salman Khan and Iulia Vantur
Varun Dhawan and Natasha Dalal
