Senior Islamic State commander killed in U.S airstrike: NATO

According to the statement, Qari Hikmatullah, a former leader of the Islamic Movement of Uzbekistan, was killed in the northern Faryab province by the airstrike on Friday.

“Afghan special security forces and U.S. counter-terrorism forces killed Hikmatullah and they will kill any successors,” Gen. John Nicholson, the commander of U.S. forces in Afghanistan, said in the statement.

Afghan forces have acts to fight and combat the Taliban and IS, both of which have expanded t in the recent years actively and elaborately. The U.S. and NATO formally concluded their combat mission at the end of 2014, shifting to a training and counter terrorism role.

In Afghanistan, at least five civilians were killed by a blast of detonated bomb planted in a rickshaw, and seven other civilians were wounded said Abdul Ahad Walizada, spokesman for the police chief of the western Herat province. No one immediately claimed the attack, but Walizada pointed to the Taliban, who are active in the area.