IPL 2018: Shah Rukh Khan and daughter Suhana cheer for Kolkata

SRK and Suhana in IPL 2018

Bollywood super star and principal owner Shah Rukh Khan cheered for the Kolkata team from the stands even as his new-look team, under new skipper Dinesh Karthik, looked to regain some lost ground in the post-Gautam Gambhir era at the Eden Gardens. Accompanied by his daughter Suhana Khan who looked resplendent in a white top emblazoned with the team logo, Shah Rukh entered his home ground about an hour before the first ball was bowled.

The team knocked out Virat Kohli’s Bangalore by four wickets at Eden Gardens on April 8, 2018. Besides the match highs, what caught the shutterbugs was the amazing energy exuded by SRK and his supporters.

King Khan came with wifey Gauri Khan, daughter Suhana and the little bundle of joy, AbRam. The Khan parivaar was accompanied by Sanjay Kapoor, wifey Maheep and daughter Shanaya. The Kolkata supporters kept cheering for the team and its big win was a cherry on top.

Also Read: Premam ‘Mary’ Anupama Parameswaran’s latest glamour makeover: See Pics

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR