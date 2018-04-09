IPL 2018: Shah Rukh Khan and daughter Suhana cheer for Kolkata

Bollywood super star and principal owner Shah Rukh Khan cheered for the Kolkata team from the stands even as his new-look team, under new skipper Dinesh Karthik, looked to regain some lost ground in the post-Gautam Gambhir era at the Eden Gardens. Accompanied by his daughter Suhana Khan who looked resplendent in a white top emblazoned with the team logo, Shah Rukh entered his home ground about an hour before the first ball was bowled.

Sharing a light moment are the Father-Daughter duo at the Eden Gardens. pic.twitter.com/JiWfPznDVb — IndianPremierLeague (@IPL) April 8, 2018

The team knocked out Virat Kohli’s Bangalore by four wickets at Eden Gardens on April 8, 2018. Besides the match highs, what caught the shutterbugs was the amazing energy exuded by SRK and his supporters.

Let the games begin… hip hip hurray !!!! pic.twitter.com/yizkjsmabM — Gauri Khan (@gaurikhan) April 8, 2018

There’s no better feeling than seeing the man who’s the reason of happiness for millions of us, happy! ?

King Khan had come all the way to Kolkata just to cheer for the boys, WE HAD TO WIN! Well played @kkrriders. Truly, KKR HAI TAIYAAR!#KorboLorboJeetbo #KKR #IPL2018 #KKRvsRCB pic.twitter.com/hi8kmUZaXZ — SRK Universe (@SRKUniverse) April 8, 2018

King Khan came with wifey Gauri Khan, daughter Suhana and the little bundle of joy, AbRam. The Khan parivaar was accompanied by Sanjay Kapoor, wifey Maheep and daughter Shanaya. The Kolkata supporters kept cheering for the team and its big win was a cherry on top.

