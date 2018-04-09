Simple and delicious scramble sandwich for breakfast

Now, this is a simple delicious sandwich that is easy to make and a hit with the kids.
HALF-AN-HOUR BREAKFAST RECIPES
- FETA SCRAMBLED EGG WRAPS
A Greek twist to your breakfast. It’s healthy, tasty and easy to make.
MAKES: 4 servings
TOTAL TIME: Prep/Total Time: 15 min.
INGREDIENTS
1-1/2 cups Southwestern-style egg substitute
3/4 cup crumbled feta cheese
2 tablespoons sliced pepperoncini, chopped
4 whole wheat tortillas (8 inches), warmed
READ ALSO: A saucy side dish to you simple delicious breakfast
DIRECTIONS
Place a large nonstick skillet coated with cooking spray over medium heat. Pour in egg substitute; cook and stir until thickened and no liquid egg remains. Gently stir in cheese and pepperoncini; heat through. Serve in tortillas.
NUTRITIONAL FACTS
1 wrap: 239 calories, 6g fat (2g saturated fat), 11mg cholesterol, 560mg sodium, 24g carbohydrate (3g sugars, 3g fiber), 17g protein. Diabetic Exchanges: 2 lean meat, 1-1/2 starch.
NOTE:
Those ingredients that are not available in your region, use your creativity & mix n’ match or substitute it.