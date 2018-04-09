Simple and delicious scramble sandwich for breakfast

Now, this is a simple delicious sandwich that is easy to make and a hit with the kids.

HALF-AN-HOUR BREAKFAST RECIPES

FETA SCRAMBLED EGG WRAPS

A Greek twist to your breakfast. It’s healthy, tasty and easy to make.

MAKES: 4 servings

TOTAL TIME: Prep/Total Time: 15 min.

INGREDIENTS

1-1/2 cups Southwestern-style egg substitute

3/4 cup crumbled feta cheese

2 tablespoons sliced pepperoncini, chopped

4 whole wheat tortillas (8 inches), warmed

DIRECTIONS

Place a large nonstick skillet coated with cooking spray over medium heat. Pour in egg substitute; cook and stir until thickened and no liquid egg remains. Gently stir in cheese and pepperoncini; heat through. Serve in tortillas.

NUTRITIONAL FACTS

1 wrap: 239 calories, 6g fat (2g saturated fat), 11mg cholesterol, 560mg sodium, 24g carbohydrate (3g sugars, 3g fiber), 17g protein. Diabetic Exchanges: 2 lean meat, 1-1/2 starch.

NOTE:

NOTE: