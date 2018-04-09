SRK and lovely Suhana Khan steal the show at Eden Gardens: See Pics

Bollywood superstar Shah Rukh Khan with his son Abram or daughter Suhana Khan at Indian Premier League matches are very often.

The actor considers his kids as his lucky charm. And SRK has proved right again on April 8 when his IPL team Kolkata Knight Riders beat Virat Kohli’s team Royal Challengers Bangalore.

As soon as SRK’s team registered its win, the actor joined his team on the ground along with Suhana. The actor’s daughter, who is prepping for her Bollywood debut, was accompanied by her best friend Shanaya Kapoor.

While Shah Rukh Khan was the heart-stealer at the match, his daughter did become a point of discussion. And we just cannot get over how the beautiful Suhana cheered up everyone with her bright smile.