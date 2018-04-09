syrian-state-media-reports-airstrike-on-syrian-air-base

Syrian state media has reported that an airstrike has hit a military airport in the country on Sunday. As per reports, loud explosions were heard above the base that caused the death of many.

Though the reports suggest that the group responsible for the attack has not been identified, the country’s air strike defenses were able to confront the incoming attack and managed to shoot down at least eight missiles. So far no group has claimed responsibility for the attack.

ALSO READ: Chemical missile attack in Syria kills many; who is responsible?

It must be noted that the reports about the air strike have emerged soon after reactions came from across the world regarding a chemical attack that killed dozens of people in a hospital in the country. Earlier, US President Donald Trump had warned that Syria and its allies might have to pay a huge price soon after the reports of the chemical attack. Trump has also contacted French President Emmanuel Macron to discuss the situation in Syria.