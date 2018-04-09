The first ever wedding shot on the iPhoneX: See Pics & Videos

You will be surprised to know about this wedding. Extravagant Jodhpur wedding of Shibani Sanghvi and Jay Bhagat. Their wedding video was shot on an iPhone X!
They had the canvas ready for their extravagant wedding that held in Jodhpur, the sangeet ceremony took place in Mehrangarh fort and the wedding at Umaid Palace but all they needed was a photographer. Recall pictures have not just captured their wedding beautifully but also had an off-beat concept, they have captured the wedding video beautifully.
And no that’s not all, the outfits of the bride were so amazing that it took out heart away. We loved how the bride and the groom have co-ordinated their dresses.
Have a look at Pics & Videos
Also Read: Photo Album || Wedding pics of Shriya Saran and Andrei Koscheev