This is the reason why Salman had a sleepless night in jail

The Judge realized superstar Salman Khan for killing two blackbucks in the year 1998 while he was shooting for his film ‘Hum Saath Saath Hain’. He has been sentenced to 5 years of imprisonment, for the blackbuck poaching case. The other co-accused Tabu, Saif Ali Khan, Neelam and Sonali Bendre were also acquitted of the charges.

Salman Khan spent two rough nights behind the bars, which resulted in several speculations about the hardships that the ‘bhai’ of Bollywood was facing. Several reports even argued that he would be sharing his cell with Asaram Bapu, but fans were only bothered and disappointed about their favorite star Khan’s suffering.

salman Kahn in jail times, cited that it wasn’t the food or the heat or the company that bothered him. The ‘Dabangg’ actor only had complex issue with the unhygienic condition of the toilet and the fact that he had to share it with around 15 inmates. In fact, sources revealed that due to this Salman Khan didn’t even use the restroom for the time till he was in Jodhpur Central Jail.