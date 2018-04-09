This is what Yogi Adityanath had to say about the custodial death of rape victim’s father

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath has finally opened up about the custodial death of an alleged rape victim’s father on Monday. The CM condemned the death and assured that he will take strict action against the guilty soon after the investigations are over.

As per reports, the government has ordered the suspension six police personnel while four others have been arrested for allegedly assaulting the victim’s father. Adityanath said, “It is an unfortunate incident. Additional Director General of Police Lucknow has been asked to probe the matter thoroughly. Those at fault, whoever they might be, will not be spared.”

Uttar Pradesh DGP OP Singh has said that the matter is being investigated by a newly formed team. “Formed team in Lucknow which is already in Unnao to investigate. Accused mentioned in the FIR will be arrested. Jail authority has been told under what circumstances man (victim’s father) died. Action will be taken after the probe,” he said.

It must be noted that the rape victim and her family had tried to commit suicide in front of Adityanath’s residence on Sunday demanding the arrest of BJP MLA Kuldeep Singh Sengar who had allegedly raped her. The victim said that though she had filed a complaint against the MLA no action was taken. Later, the victim’s father got allegedly beaten up by the MLA’s brother as he refused to withdraw the complaint against the MLA.

However, the victim’s father was taken into police custody on Sunday soon after his protest outside the CM’s residence from where he was taken to a hospital after he complained of abdominal pain and vomiting. Eventually, he died on Monday morning. This has led to the suspicion among the victim’s family members that the father was murdered by the MLA’s accomplices in the police custody.