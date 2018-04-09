Tomorrow’s BJP hartal extends to more places

Bharatiya Janatha Party have organized hartal tomorrow as a protest against the tragic death of a boy, named, Sreejith who died due to brutal punishment in police custody. Vazhapuzha village were where only located for the hartal protest but it expands to Paravoor location is also in zone of hartal.

The police have been taken sreejith to custody due to the suicide of his father, the case chart listed sreejith as 12th convict in the case but who injured and wounded seriously in custody, taken to the nearest hospital eventually. The Human rights commission had taken necessary actions against the issue.

Sreejith was undergone treatment and died on Monday, concluded the reason of death is internal injury of organs. The police had taken him in force and thrashed many times on the body while taken him to the police station. Sreejith reported several time to the police about the pain he had in abdomen but they ignored him. Police behaved to his mother and kin very harshly day after tomorrow after the arrest of Sreejith.