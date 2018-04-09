TV actor Shama Sikander become target of online trolls for this picture

TV actor Shama Sikander, who is best known for her TV show ‘Yeh Meri Life Hai’, has become the latest target of online trolls who have shamed her for wearing a bold see-through outfit in her latest picture.
Let’s have a look at the picture:
When you truly don’t care what anyone thinks of you, you have reached a dangerously awesome level of freedom. .. Check out the LINK IN BIO.. For all my lovely followers ?? Do subscribe to my YouTube channel “Shamasikanderfilms” for more updates ? .. #AbDilKiSunn #photoshoot #quoteoftheday #lovemyjob #lifeofanactor #boldandbeautiful
Here are some comments on Shama Sikander’s Instagram photo:
