Two Reserve Guard jawans were killed and five injured in Maoists attack

In an IED blast triggered by Maoists caused the death of Two District Reserve Guard (DRG) jawans and five wounded when they were travelling from Kutru to Jangla in Bijapur district on Monday.

The Maoist attack took place five days before Prime Minister Narendra Modi is scheduled to visit the insurgency-hit Bijapur district in Bastar.

On Monday morning, an exchange of fire took place between security forces and Maoists on a team of CRPF personnel who were out on an area domination patrol. There were two IED blasts before the shooting broke out from both sides.

Read More: http://www.eastcoastdaily.in/2018/04/09/senior-islamic-state-commander-killed-in-u-s-airstrike-nato.html

Bastar range inspector general of police Vivekananda Sinha told, “Two jawans of DRG were killed and five injured when Maoists targeted the bus carrying 30 jawans from Kutru to Jangla and triggered an IED blast. Condition of the injured jawans is stable and they are being treated at a district hospital. Security forces are on high alert in Bijapur and jawans have been sanitizing the forests before the PM’s visit.”

It was about 70 km away from Kutru, in forests area between Mahadev Ghati and Chinnabodkel, where Maoists triggered two IED blasts before opening fire on CRPF personnel. Troops of 85th battalion of Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) were out for area domination patrol when a brief exchange of fire took place but the Maoists managed to escape to a nearby forest. There were no injuries reported. According to CRPF sources, security personnel later discovered another IED bomb from the spot and was defused by the unit.