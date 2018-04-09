See Ugly slap incidents involving Bollywood celebrities

Many renowned Bollywood actors may be ruling the hearts of millions of fans, but they have faced embarrassing situation created by their life partners, fans, and friends. See some of them…

Rakhi slapped her ex-boyfriend Abhishek

It all happened on Valentines Day when Abhishek wanted to reconcile and went to Rakhi’s residence with a bunch of flowers and a teddy bear. He had also invited media persons to make his reunion public. But as he went on his knees and apologized, Rakhi, who was initially surprised, got angry and hit him hard on his face.

Gauhar Khan slapped by a fan

TV reality show winner Gauhar Khan got slapped in a reality show was a shock for all. While hosting a reality show, one of Gauhar’s fan jumped on the stage and slapped her for wearing short clothes.

Rakhi Sawant’s friend slaps director

A friend of Bollywood actress and item girl Rakhi Sawant has publicly slapped Sachendra Sharma, the director of “Mumbai Can Dance Saala”, accusing him of demanding “favors” from her. The director has refuted the claim, terming it as a “publicity stunt”.

Arjun Kapoor slaps RJ Arpit

Arjun Kapoor recorded a show with Radio Mirchi as part of an April Fools’ Day special. Arjun who was initially in a candid conversation with RJ Arpit, was furious on being asked by the latter, “Are there no characters in the market that you opted for a ‘ladkio-wala’ character?” This miffed Arjun so much that he slapped the RJ hard. However, it was later revealed that was a prank on April Fool’s Day.

Govinda slaps a man

Right in front of the television cameras, actor Govinda slapped a man who, he says, was misbehaving on the sets.The incident happened at the Filmistan Studio in Goregaon.