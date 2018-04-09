Wink sensation Priya Varrier is in trouble again

Two Hyderabad-based parties have filed a fresh application in the apex court of India objecting to her wink, as per the reports.

The parties want the court to hear the petitioners before giving out the verdict or quashing criminal charges against her controversial wink. Priya became a sensation after her wink scene from Manikya Malaraya Poove song from the Malayalam movie Our Adaar Love became viral.

This is the fresh application after the Supreme Court had in February stayed all the pending FIRs against the song and the movie.