ACI releases the list of world’s 20 busiest airports (2017) – See the list

Airport trade group Airports Council International released its preliminary figures for 2017 on Monday (April 9, 2018). Final figures will come later this year, though no changes in the rankings are expected.

“Delhi, the country’s busiest airport for passenger traffic, grew by 14.1% every year, pushing it up from 22nd to the 16th busiest airport in the world. Kolkata, Hyderabad, Bangalore and Chennai also ranked among the fastest growing airports in the world. Year-over-year growth of 26.9%, 19.6%, 12.9% and 10.5% (in these cities) respectively was achieved in 2017,” ACI added.

India’s has been the world’s fastest growing domestic air travel market globally with a double-digit growth consecutively in last 42 months.

Here are the world’s 20 busiest airports as determined by the group.

1. Atlanta (ATL): 103,902,992 passengers (down 0.3%). Rank in 2016: 1st.

2. Beijing (PEK): 95,786,442 passengers (up 1.5%). Rank in 2016: 2nd.

3. Dubai International (DXB): 88,242,099 (up 5.5%). Rank in 2016: 3rd.

4. Tokyo Haneda (HND): 85,408,975 (up 6.5%). Rank in 2016: 5th.

5. Los Angeles (LAX): 84,557,968 (up 4.5%). Rank in 2016: 4th.

6. Chicago O’Hare (ORD): 79,828,183 (up 2.4%). Rank in 2016: 6th.

7. London Heathrow (LHR): 78,014,598 (up 3%). Rank in 2016: 7th.

8. Hong Kong (HKG): 72,663,955 (up 3.4%). Rank in 2016: 8th.

9. Shanghai Pudong (PVG): 70,001,237 (up 6.1%). Rank in 2016: 9th.

10. Paris Charles de Gaulle (CDG): 70,001,237 (up 6.1%). Rank in 2016: 10th.

11. Amsterdam Schiphol (AMS): 68,515,425 (up 7.7%). Rank in 2016: 12th.

12. Dallas/Fort Worth (DFW): 67,092,194 (up 2.3%). Rank in 2016: 11th.

13. Guangzhou, China (CAN): 65,887,473 (up 10.3%). Rank in 2016: 15th.

14. Frankfurt (FRA): 64,500,386 (up 6.1%). Rank in 2016: 13th.

15. Istanbul Atatürk (IST): 63,872,283 (up 6%). Rank in 2016: 14th.

16. New Delhi (DEL): 63,451,503 (up 14.1%). Rank in 2016: 22nd.

17. Jakarta/Soekarno-Hatta (CGK): 63,015,620 (up 8.3%). Rank in 2016: 19th.

18. Singapore Changi (SIN): 62,220,000 (up 6%). Rank in 2016: 17th.

19. Seoul/Incheon (ICN): 62,157,834 (up 7.5%). Rank in 2016: 20th.

20. Denver (DEN): 61,379,396. Rank in 2016: 18th.