After the video went viral, protest rising over Vijay

A few clips of Vijay allegedly disrespecting the Tamil Nadu state anthem at a public function have been doing the rounds on social media. The rumours gained a lot of publicity after the videos showed that dignitaries like Rajinikanth and Kamal Haasan were also present at the function.

Like many other Kollywood actors, Vijay joined the protest conducted by Nadigar Sangam at Chennai’s Valluvar Kottam. The objective of the protest was to urge the Centre to form the Cauvery Management Board at the earliest, as well as oppose the Sterlite copper plant in Thoothukudi.

Producer Dhananjayan Govind took to Twitter to clear the air. “Seen a cooked up video posted in various groups showing @actorvijay sir sitting while the #TamizhThaaiVaazhthu was sung by #Nasser sir & others yesterday. Totally fabricated video as he stood along with us & sang to inaugurate the silent protest was the fact/truth (sic),” he wrote.

