ambedkar-statue-in-up-gets-a-change-in-colour

A statue of Dr BR Ambedkar that got vandalised in Badaun in Uttar Pradesh was later rebuilt and painted saffron. However, the statue has once again undergone a colour change as Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) leader Himendra Gautam came forward to paint it blue.

Earlier, the statue had been vandalised by a group of unidentified miscreants which led to a series of protests in the area. This forced the administration to replace the statue with another one brought in from Agra. However, the new statue was found painted with red within though district administration and BJP officials made it clear that they do not have any knowledge about the issue. “This is being made a political issue, BJP has got nothing to do with the statue. As far as saffron is concerned, the colour is a symbol of Indian culture,” BJP MLA Prem Swarup Pathak said.

However, Himendra Gautam later took up the responsibility to paint back the statue to its original blue colour. The statues of DR BR Ambedkar have been involved in a number of controversies for the last month as some were vandalised by miscreants. Later another controversy broke up when UP CM Yogi Adityanath declared to change the official name of Ambedkar by including his middle name Ramji.