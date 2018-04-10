Apple launches special RED Edition iPhone series

Apple announced on Sunday the release of a Special REDEdition for the iPhone 8 and iPhone 8 Plus, with a portion of all proceeds set to directly go to The Global Fund, which is fighting against HIV/AIDS and other deadly diseases.

Since partnering with RED in 2006, Apple has donated more than $160 million to the Global Fund, which is an international financing organization that provides testing, counseling, treatment and prevention programmes with a specific focus on eliminating transmission of the virus from mothers to their babies, serving as the organization’s largest corporate donor.

“This special edition RED iPhone features a stunning red and black color combination and also offers customers the opportunity to make an impact in fighting the spread of HIV and AIDS,” said Greg Joswiak, Apple’s vice president of Product Marketing.

“iPhone 8 and iPhone 8 Plus improves on everything we love about iPhone, including Retina HD displays that are more beautiful than ever, the most powerful and smartest chip ever in a smartphone with the A11 Bionic and more advanced cameras for unbelievable photos and videos. We are proud to support RED with this bold new iPhone and hope customers think it is as special as we do,” he added.