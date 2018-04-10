Big Make-In-India: PM Modi launches India’s first all-electric superfast train

Prime Minister Narendra Modi launched India’s first 12,000 horsepower electric locomotive from Madhepura locomotive factory of Bihar.

This superfast railway engine was launched during Modi’s visit to Bihar to attend the centenary celebrations of the Champaran Satyagraha as a part of “Chalo Champaran Campaign”.

The theme of the centenary celebrations of the Champaran Satyagraha is “Satyagraha se Swachhagrah”.

India’s first all-electric superfast train engine

• This all-electric high-speed locomotive was made with the help of French company Alstom under ‘Make In India’ Project at Madhepura Rail Loco factory of Bihar.

• Each double section locomotive has a transport capacity of 6000 tonnes. The heavy haulage locomotives will be used to transport coal and iron ore.

• This high-speed all-electric rail engine will reduce the congestion faced by Indian railways with a speed of 120 km/hr.

• Being all-electric, it will bring down operating costs for the Railways and will cut down greenhouse gas emissions as well.

• The engine will also have the ability to endure the tough Indian climate with the installation of IGBT based propulsion technology.