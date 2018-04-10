Big Make In India :PM Modi to flag off India’s first ‘High Horse Power’ Superfast Train Today

Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s Bihar visit will be making another history to flagging off India’s first all-electric high-speed locomotive, developed at Madhepura’s Electric Locomotive Factory. The train is the first big Make-in-India project completed by Alstom of France.

The electric locomotive, with a 12,000 horsepower engine, will have a maximum speed of 120 km per hour, according to Alstom. This will be the first of 40 locomotives expected to roll out of the factory by the end of March 2020. Under the agreement with Alstom, India will get 800 high horsepower electric locomotives over the next 11 years, at a cost of Rs. 20,000 crore.

According to Alstom, the all-electric locomotives will aim to bring down operating costs for the Railways and also reduce greenhouse gas emissions.

This project includes the set-up of a plant at Madhepura (Bihar state) and two maintenance depots at Saharanpur (Uttar Pradesh state)and Nagpur (Maharashtra state). The delivery of the locomotives will spread between 2018 and 2028.

The locomotive will run at a speed up to 120 km/h.The Railways is currently using 6,000HP locomotives for freight services. The increase in speed would also result in improving line capacity in the rail network, a railway official said.

As per schedule, 35 locomotives would be rolled out from the factory by 2020, 60 in 2021, followed by 100 every year till the target of 800 is completed.