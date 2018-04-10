bjp-leaders-including-pm-modi-and-amit-shah-to-observe-fast-on-april-12

As a protest against the continuous disruption of the Parliament, the Bharatiya Janata Party has announced that all its prominent leaders including Prime Minister Narendra Modi and President Amit Shah will take part in a day-long fast in New Delhi. The fast will be conducted as a protest against the opposition parties who have wasted valuable time and money through their protests over various issues.

The ruling party also made it clear that even the regional leaders of the party will be taking part in the fast from their own respected areas. Union minister Ananth Kumar said that apart from the fast on April 12, the MPs of the party will also sacrifice their salaries and allowances for those 23 days in which the parliament did not function. “The Congress party is intolerant of the mandate given to Prime Minister Narendra Modi in 21 states,” he added.

As per latest reports, BJP chief Amit Shah will be taking part in the fast from Karnataka. It must be noted that the Parliament has hardly functioned during its budget session as it was continuously disrupted by the protests held by opposition MPs.