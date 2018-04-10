Congress leaders seen feasting before Rahul Gandhi led Rajghat hunger strike : See viral pics

Following the hunger strike of Congress President Rahul Gandhi, there is a much hue and cry as the party leaders caught red-handed eating at a restaurant in Delhi.

Delhi BJP leader Harish Khurana claims Congress leaders were earlier today seen eating at the restaurant in Delhi before sitting on a protest and observing fast at Rajghat over atrocities on Dalits. The snapshots captured were having evidence of Congress leader AS Lovely eating at the restaurant.

Khurana confirmed that the pictures were authentic and from today morning. “It is double standards by Congress leaders,” said BJP leader Harish Khurana, who posted the photographs on Twitter. When asked about the source and authenticity of the photographs, Khurana said that the leaders, including Ajay Maken, sat there from 9.35 am to 10.30 am at Chaina Ram Sweets located at Delhi’s Chandni Chowk area. “They were sitting in public. You can confirm from the halwai.”

Reacting to the image shared by the BJP, Congress Arvinder Singh Lovely said, “Photograph is of before 8 am, this is symbolic fast from 10.30 am to 4.30pm, it is not an indefinite hunger strike. This is what is wrong with these(BJP) ppl, instead of properly running the country, they concentrate on what we eat.”

The day-long fast today was called by Delhi Congress against caste violence and communalism.

BJP IT cell head Amit Malviya also mocked the Congress chief Rahul Gandhi for reaching the protest venue at 12:45 pm for a day-long fast that would end by the last light.

In a tweet, Malviya said, “I would love to know which leader says he will embark on a fast and does not reach the venue till 12:45” and added a bit of masala to it saying, “True to his style, Rahul Gandhi obviously woke up late.”