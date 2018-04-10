Don’t put these food items in the refrigerator

There are certain foods which should never be placed in the fridge. for these food items, it’s not the ideal way to preserve the freshness.

Bananas, Avocados, and Melons

The cold temperatures actually slow down the ripening process of the bananas, while the moisture and darkness of the fridge will only facilitate rotting. Research has demonstrated that storing melons in room temperatures, will in effect, keep the antioxidants levels the same.

Potatoes, Onions, and Garlic

The cold temperature of the fridge, potatoes can turn the starch into sugar more rapidly. Whereas, placing onions and garlic in the refrigerator will eventually end up turning them mushy and rubbery.

Bread

Bread dries faster in the refrigerator. The cold temperature will make the bread tough and chewy.

Coffee

Coffee and beans need an airtight container. You should place them in cool, dry and dark spots to retain their flavor & freshness.

Tomato

The cold air in the cooler stops the ripening process in the tomatoes, hence they lose their natural flavor.

Honey and Peanut Butter

Honey is already a naturally preserved food so it needs no help from the refrigerator. Placing peanut butter in your fridge, can eventually turn the PB hard and dry.