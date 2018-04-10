Enforcement Directorate takes statements from Karti Chidambaram regarding Aircel case

The Enforcement Directorate on Tuesday took the statements of former finance minister P Chidambaram’s son Karti Chidambaram regarding the Aircel-Maxis deal case. It must be noted that this is the first time that Karti has been questioned regarding this case.

An official said, “The questioning is being done under the Prevention of Money Laundering Act at our Delhi office.” Earlier, the agency had conducted searches on the Chennai and Delhi premises linked to Mr Karti in the same case. The ED had also searched the premises of Karti’s close friends and relatives last year.

However, Karti and his father Chidambaram maintained that the charge sheet regarding the case has already been quashed by the Special Court and all the accused have been discharged while ED officials said that the FIR in the case has not been dismissed.