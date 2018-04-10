Flights cancelled, passengers stranded at the airport

Are you traveling this week or the next in these airports or flights? Then take so that you are not stranded and have a backup plan.

Around 225 flights were canceled and many more were rescheduled for two-day closure of the Mumbai International Airport main runway starting from Monday, an official said.

The official said the planned closure was necessitated “on account of pre-monsoon maintenance activities” and requested all passengers to contact their respective airlines for revised travel schedules.

Besides the MIAL authorities, individual airlines also announced their cancellations and rescheduled flight plans as thousands of passengers were inconvenienced.

Air India has announced the cancellation of at least 34 flights and rescheduled around half a dozen other services till Tuesday evening. While Jet Airways has canceled at least 64 domestic and six international flights, Spicejet has also canceled around 70 services.

More disruptions are likely in the coming days as various major airports in the country have also similar maintenance schedules.

While Chandigarh Airport runway will be closed from May 12-31, Ahmedabad Airport runway has been experiencing closure daily from 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. from March 25 and these will go on to April 15.

Calicut Airport runway is also under maintenance schedules March 25-June 15 and remains closed daily from 12 noon to 8 p.m

Jaipur Airport runway remains closed daily from 10 p.m. to 5 a.m. since March 25 till May 31, and Lucknow Airport runway is also under repairs daily from 9 p.m. to 6 a.m. since March 25 and the disruption will continue to June 30.

However, the two-day closure of the runway at the sole airport serving the country’s commercial capital has had a huge impact on flight operations, both domestic and international, besides charters, etc at the height of the summer vacation season.