Ford unveiled all-new crossover model: See Pics

Ford has pulled the covers off the new Ford Focus – the fourth generation of one of the most popular family cars on sale today.

The Blue Oval says this model has been built through closer collaboration with its customers than ever, and the result is a more spacious cabin with better materials and build quality.

The new Focus gets a wider range of driver assistance technologies too, including adaptive cruise control that can adjust the car’s speed to the posted limit by reading signs, fully automated parking and an evasive steering assistant that helps drivers avoid potential collisions.

Its silhouette is true to the outgoing Focus model, but there are plenty of design changes that differentiate this as a new model, such as a redesigned front end with a longer bonnet, new LED lighting both front and rear, and split tail lights. It’s also built on Ford’s new C2 vehicle platform, which the firm says improves cabin space, exterior aerodynamics and fuel efficiency.

There is a variety of petrol and diesel engine variations available. Petrol buyers can choose from a 1.0-litre three-cylinder unit with 84bhp, 99bhp or 123bhp, while diesel is available as a 1.5-litre unit making 95bhp or 118bhp. All outputs are available with a six-speed manual transmission, while the 118bhp diesel can be had with an eight-speed automatic.

Prices start at £17,930 approx. INR 16.5 Lakhs for the entry-level Style model, which makes it less expensive than the outgoing models.