Google launches ‘Google Home’ in India

Google has today launched the Google Homeand Google Home Mini smart speakers in India. The Google Home was launched back in 2016 alongside the first-gen Pixel smartphones, whereas, the Google Home Mini was launched last year in October alongside the second-gen Pixel smartphones. However, there’s also a third smart speaker from Google called Google Home Max, but that isn’t coming to the country yet.

Google Home, Home Mini price in India, availability, launch offers

The Google Home price in India has been set at Rs. 9,999, a price that sees it compete directly with the Amazon Echo smart speaker – powered by the Alexa voice-based virtual assistant – in the country. Google Home will come in a Chalk fabric base, and Coral will come soon. To recall, the Amazon Echo is priced at Rs. 9,999 as well. Likewise, the Google Home Mini takes on the Amazon Echo Dot, and features a Rs. 4,499 price – the same as the Echo Dot. Google Home Mini is available in Chalk and Charcoal fabric colours.

Google Home specifications

The Google Home features a touch surface on top, which can be used to control playback, volume, and also activate the Google Assistant. Its mic – which offers far-field voice recognition and identifies different voices with Voice Match technology – is also located on the top panel, while its mic mute button and power status light are located at the back. The top panel also features the lights that change patterns and colours depending on the action being formed.

For connectivity, the Google Home offers just dual-band (2.4GHz and 5GHz) Wi-Fi 802.11ac, and can only be used as a Wi-Fi connected speaker with no Bluetooth capabilities. It also needs to be powered by wall socket, and comes with an AC power adapter. As for supported audio formats, the Google Home supports HE-AAC, LC-AAC+, MP3, Vorbis, WAV (LPCM), and FLAC. The speaker also supports Chromecast, letting users stream movies, shows, and music onto their connected TVs or Google Cast speakers. It also works with over 1,000 smart home devices from over 150 brands. It measures 142.8mm in height and has a diameter of 96.4mm. It has a weight of 477 grams, and its power cable measures 1.8 metres.