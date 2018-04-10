Hasin Jahan again filed complaints against Mohammed Shami

On Tuesday, Indian cricket superstar Mohammad Shami’s wife Hasin Jahan filed a domestic violence case against him and others in Kolkata’s Alipore Court. Earlier, Hasin had filed a complaint against Shami at the Lalbazar police station.

A few days back, Shami posted a message for his wife in which he congratulated her on their wedding anniversary.

In an interview, Shami said: “I have evidence to prove my innocence. There is no chance of mending things with my wife, and I am not willing to have an out-of-court settlement, will take the legal route.”

While his wife continuously raised questions regarding his characters, “He has relationships with multiple women. Everyone in their family used to torture me. His mother and brother used to abuse me. The tortures continued till 2-3 am in the morning. They even wanted to kill me.”