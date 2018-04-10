Home Remedies for a Stomach Ulcer

A stomach ulcer, also known as a gastric ulcer, is a sore or lesion that develops in the lining of the stomach. It can also occur in the upper part of the intestine.

They are a type of peptic ulcer, meaning having to do with acid. Because of the amount of acid present in the stomach and the damage that can occur, they are often extremely painful. The most common cause of stomach ulcers is the bacterium Helicobacter pylori or H. pylori.

Ulcers may also be caused by overuse of painkillers, such as aspirin (Bayer), and other nonsteroidal anti-inflammatories (NSAIDs), such as ibuprofen (Advil, Motrin) or naproxen (Naprosyn).

Stomach ulcers are treated with antibiotics and medications to reduce and block stomach acid. In addition to this well-proven treatment plan, research has shown that there are also some natural home remedies that may be useful in managing a stomach ulcer and helping it heal.

Here are some home remedies for stomach ulcers.

Cabbage

Cabbage is a great remedy for a stomach ulcer. Being a lactic acid food, cabbage helps produce an amino acid that stimulates blood flow to the stomach lining. This, in turn, helps strengthen the stomach lining and heal the ulcer.

Plus, cabbage contains a good amount of vitamin C, which has been found to be particularly beneficial for patients with H. pylori infections. Also, experiments indicate that fresh carrot juice contains an anti-peptic ulcer factor (vitamin U).

Cut one half of a raw head of cabbage and two carrots into small pieces and put them in a blender to extract the juice.

Drink one-half cup of this juice before each meal and at bedtime.

Repeat daily for a few weeks. Be sure to use fresh juice each time

Banana

For stomach ulcer treatment, both ripe and unripe bananas are very effective. There are certain antibacterial compounds in bananas that inhibit the growth of ulcer-causing H. pylori.

Bananas also protect the system by wiping out the acidity of gastric juices. This helps reduce inflammation and also strengthens the stomach lining.

To treat an ulcer, eat at least three ripe bananas a day. If you do not like eating bananas, you can make banana milkshakes.

Alternatively, peel two or three bananas and cut them into thin slices. Put the slices in the sun until they become dry. Grind the dried banana pieces into a fine powder. Mix together two tablespoons of this powder and one tablespoon of honey. Take this mixture three times a day for about a week.

Cayenne Pepper

Surprisingly, cayenne pepper is another very effective remedy for treating stomach ulcers. Cayenne pepper inhibits the secretion of stomach acids, boosts the production of alkali, and stimulates mucus secretions and gastric mucosal blood flow, thereby preventing and healing ulcers.

Mix one-eighth teaspoon of cayenne pepper in a glass of warm water. Drink it twice a day for the first two to three days. Gradually increase the amount of cayenne pepper up to one-quarter-teaspoon twice daily for the rest of the week.

Alternatively, take cayenne capsules that you can buy at health food stores. Take three capsules a day immediately after meals for one week.

You can also add a pinch of cayenne pepper to soups, meats and other savoury dishes.

Coconut

Coconut is very good for people suffering from stomach ulcers because of its antibacterial qualities. It kills the bacteria that cause ulcers. Moreover, coconut milk and coconut water have anti-ulcer properties.

Drink a few cups of fresh coconut milk or tender coconut water daily. Also, eat the kernel of the tender coconut. Follow this treatment for at least one week to get positive results.

Alternatively, take one tablespoon of coconut oil in the morning and another at night for one week. As coconut oil is mainly composed of medium-chain fatty acids, it can be easily digested.

Fenugreek

Fenugreek is known for its powerful healing properties and health benefits. You can use it to treat stomach ulcers also. Being rich in a mucilaginous compound, fenugreek protects the stomach’s lining by coating it like mucus, thereby facilitating the process of healing.

Boil one teaspoon of fenugreek seeds in two cups of water. Strain and drink it after adding a little honey to it.

Another option is to consume one teaspoon of fenugreek seed powder along with milk.

Alternatively, you can boil one cup of fenugreek leaves, add a little honey, and eat it twice a day.

Follow any of these remedies twice daily for about a week.

Also Read: Signs And Symptoms Of Thyroid