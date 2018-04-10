Honda Superbike’s prices reduced up to Rs. 2.5 Lakh

Honda has reduced the price of its superbike, the CBR1000RR India. The price of the standard Honda CBR1000RR stands at Rs 14.78 lakh as opposed to Rs 16.79lakh and gets price cut of Rs 2.01 lakh. The Honda CBR1000RR SP gets a price cut of Rs 2.54 lakh and it is priced at Rs 18.68 lakh as opposed to Rs 21.22 lakh. All prices are ex-showroom (Delhi).

Honda has reduced the prices of the CBR1000RR due to the reduction in the customs duties on the CBU imports. The customs duties for automobile imports has been reduced by 25 percent. Several other bike makers have already announced the revised pricing for the imported models.

In 2017, Honda launched the new-gen CBR1000RR series in the Indian market. Powering the superbike is a 999cc inline, four-cylinder engine pumping out 189bhp and 114Nm of torque. The engine is mated to a 6-speed gearbox.

Source: Drive Spark