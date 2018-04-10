How To Make Spicy Mango Pickle At Home

Mango pickle is a spicy and tangy condiment. Almost every Indian household has their own favourite recipes for Mango Pickle. There are many different methods to prepare mango pickle. This is one such method used in South India which will allow you to store the mango pickle for a long time.
Cut Mango Into Pieces
Take one medium sized raw mango. This one I have harvested from our tree.
Cut the mango into cubes of about 3/4 inches in size.
Remove the seed from inside but leave the hard shell intact.
Transfer the cut pieces into a bowl
The raw mango pieces weighed about 200 grams.
Add Salt and Keep on Sun
Add about 20 grams of crystal salt to the mango pieces.
Shake well so that all pieces are uniformly mixed with salt
Cover the bowl with a clean cloth and keep it in sunlight.
Keep the mango pieces in sunlight for seasoning. Shake mango pieces every day.
After a week of seasoning, the mango pieces are ready for pickling.
Other Ingredients
The following ingredients are required to make the spice powder
Dry red chillies 12 to 15 numbers (As per your taste)
One teaspoon of Cumin seeds
One teaspoon of Mustard seeds
One teaspoon of Fenugreek seeds
About 5 grams of unprocessed Asafoetida
Dry roast all ingredients separately other than red chillies. Add few drops of oil in the pan for roasting red chillies.
Method
Heat a frying pan over medium fire
Add a tablespoon of cooking oil to the pan. We usually prefer Sesame oil for pickling.
When the oil is heated, add a teaspoon of mustard seeds.
When mustard seeds start to crack, add the seasoned mango pieces to the oil
Use a ladle to turn over the mango pieces till all the pieces are properly covered with oil.
Grind the Spice Powder
Mix the spices with the mango pieces and cook for about five minutes.
Turn off the stove and allow the pickle to cool down.
Transfer the mango pickle to a bowl.
