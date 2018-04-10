How To Make Spicy Mango Pickle At Home

Mango pickle is a spicy and tangy condiment. Almost every Indian household has their own favourite recipes for Mango Pickle. There are many different methods to prepare mango pickle. This is one such method used in South India which will allow you to store the mango pickle for a long time.

Cut Mango Into Pieces

Take one medium sized raw mango. This one I have harvested from our tree.

Cut the mango into cubes of about 3/4 inches in size.

Remove the seed from inside but leave the hard shell intact.

Transfer the cut pieces into a bowl

The raw mango pieces weighed about 200 grams.

Add Salt and Keep on Sun

Add about 20 grams of crystal salt to the mango pieces.

Shake well so that all pieces are uniformly mixed with salt

Cover the bowl with a clean cloth and keep it in sunlight.

Keep the mango pieces in sunlight for seasoning. Shake mango pieces every day.

After a week of seasoning, the mango pieces are ready for pickling.

Other Ingredients

The following ingredients are required to make the spice powder

Dry red chillies 12 to 15 numbers (As per your taste)

One teaspoon of Cumin seeds

One teaspoon of Mustard seeds

One teaspoon of Fenugreek seeds

About 5 grams of unprocessed Asafoetida

Dry roast all ingredients separately other than red chillies. Add few drops of oil in the pan for roasting red chillies.

Method

Heat a frying pan over medium fire

Add a tablespoon of cooking oil to the pan. We usually prefer Sesame oil for pickling.

When the oil is heated, add a teaspoon of mustard seeds.

When mustard seeds start to crack, add the seasoned mango pieces to the oil

Use a ladle to turn over the mango pieces till all the pieces are properly covered with oil.

Grind the Spice Powder

Mix the spices with the mango pieces and cook for about five minutes.

Turn off the stove and allow the pickle to cool down.

Transfer the mango pickle to a bowl.

